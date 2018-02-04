NEW DELHI: Those waiting for ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ can now rejoice as the film will be releasing a week early.

The Pulkit Samrat-starrer, which was scheduled for a March 9 release, will now hit the theatres on March 2.

Jimmy Shergill and Kriti Kharbanda will also be seen in the pivotal roles.

The ‘Fukrey’ actor will be seen romancing Kriti, while Jimmy will essay Pulkit’s bachelor brother. Shot in Delhi, the film will be an action-drama.

The film will be helmed by Ashu Trikha of ‘Alag’, ‘Koyelanchal’, and ‘Deewanapan’ fame.

Recently, the makers released the film’s trailer and it has garnered positive response since then.

The film has been confused with another mega-starrer 'Veerey Di Wedding', which has an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Swara Bhaskar among others. It is expected to hit the theatres on June 1.