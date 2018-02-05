MUMBAI: Actress Bhumi Pednekar has been named as part of Forbes India's 30 under 30 list. She finds it special.

"Thank you Forbes India for this honour. Truly feels special to be a part of this list with such dynamic people. More power to all of you," Bhumi wrote.

Some other names in the list include actors Vicky Kaushal and Mithila Palkar, apart from singer Jubin Nautiyal, who voiced the reprised version of 'Humma Humma' for AR Rahman in "OK Jaanu".

Mithila Palkar, who is very popular on digital entertainment platforms, will soon debut in "Karwaan" opposite Irrfan and Dulquer Salman.

"Masaan" actor Vicky tweeted: "Thank you for this honour Forbes India." The actor who made a stunning debut in "Masaan" is already considered as one of the finest young actors the industry has.

Bhumi made her film debut with a leading role in the 2015 romantic comedy "Dum Laga Ke Haisha". She then featured in "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" and "Shubh Mangal Savdhan".

The Forbes' list is representative across 15 categories. The names have been selected names that meet three broad criterias -- the extent of impact of their achievements, and their ability to disrupt the status quo; scalability of the business or line of work and; their potential to stay a long-term player.

Bhumi is currently shooting for Abhishek Chaubey's "Son Chiraiya", which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput.

(With online desk inputs)