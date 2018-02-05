NEW DELHI: Continuing with its successful run at the box office, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’ has now entered the Rs 200 crore club.

According to film critic Taran Adarsh, the magnum-opus has taken the Box Office by storm and has raked in Rs. 212 crore.

“#Padmaavat continues its GLORIOUS RUN as it hits a DOUBLE CENTURY... Crosses ? 45 cr mark in Weekend 2 [despite no-screening in few states], which is NOTEWORTHY... [Week 2] Fri 10 cr, Sat 16 cr, Sun 20 cr. Total: ? 212.50 cr. India biz”, he tweeted.

“#Padmaavat biz at a glance...Week 1: ? 166.50 cr, Weekend 2: ? 46 cr, Total: ? 212.50 cr, India biz. SUPER-HIT.”

The movie stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role of Rani Padmini. Shahid Kapoor essays the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh portrays Alauddin Khilji, the 13th Century ruler of the Khilji Dynasty.

