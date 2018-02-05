MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa, who is known for foot-tapping numbers like "Ban ja meri rani", "High rated gabru", "Lahore" and "Suit suit", says his journey from a small village to big cities is a blessing.

Randhawa, whose track "Lahore" made a spot in the Billboard Top 25 on YouTube, tweeted: "My journey from a village to big cities is such a blessing. I still remember we never knew that Mercedes, BMW are car brands too. We in our village only knew about Maruti, Tata Sumo and this was in 1998, 2002. But Mercedes seems nice when you earn it."

"From streets to Billboard," wrote the "Yaar mod do" singer, who is from Gurdaspur, Punjab.

Randhawa's song "High rated Gabru" will be featured in "Nawabzaade" directed by filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.