MUMBAI: Actress Richa Chadha feels the government is ignorant about how the entertainment industry is suffering due to tax.

The Union Budget 2018-2019 brought no relief to the entertainment industry.

"Entertainment tax and exhibitors' tax is killing the business of our cinema and that is a known fact. But I do not think that government gives any importance to that," Richa told IANS here.

"They invite celebrities to be a part of their social campaigns and other initiatives since entertainment is a soft power. But they ignore how the entertainment industry is suffering due to the taxation," she added.

She also hopes the system of GST is simplified to make it more understandable for the common man "because everyone is hiring a Chartered Accountant".

Richa, who started her career in 2008 with "Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!" and has worked in acclaimed films like "Gangs of Wasseypur series, "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela", "Masaan", "Sarbjit" and the first Indian Amazon Original series "Inside Edge", is now keen to explore other branches of filmmaking.

WATCH MUSIC VIDEO

"I have started taking interest in other parts of filmmaking rather than just in acting. I have started writing... I am interested in production, how to direct a film and other technical aspects of a film... I see I am growing towards that direction," said the actress, who produced a short film named "Khoon Aali Chithi" last year.

Richa has also recently featured in a music video titled "Wanna be free", sung by Shibani Kashyap.

In the wake of the trolls faced by actress Swara Bhasker over her critique of "Padmaavat", Richa decoded what freedom means to her.

"I think in a democratic country everyone has their opinion on any matter and they have all the right to it. Swara's note was an open letter addressed to the filmmaker (Sanjay Leela Bhansali). So it should be between them, why are we talking about it?

"Like the way a filmmaker has the right to make a film and release across the country, Swara, who is an actress and audience, has the right to write a letter," she added.

On her own idea of feeling free, Richa said: "That is my idea of feel free... Where one can say what they want, without hurting anyone's sentiment and without fearing being trolled and slammed. My idea of freedom is where one can lead a life the way they want without being judged by others, and of course, by contributing to society."