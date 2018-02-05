MUMBAI: From his father Amitabh Bachchan to his dear friend Farah Khan and Farhan Akhtar -- Bollywood celebrities filled Twitter with good wishes for Abhishek Bachchan on his 42nd birthday on Monday.

Abishek, son of Amitabh and actress-politician Jaya Bachchan, made his acting debut in 2000 with "Refugee" alongside Kareena Kapoor. Since his debut, he has featured in several films like "Yuva", "Guru", "Happy New Year", "Sarkar" and "Dostana".

Here are the wishes for the actor, who is married to Aishwarya Rai and has a daughter with her:

T 2604 - #HBDAbhishekBachchan .. who is in a time zone out of the country .. !!

एक समय था पिता पुत्र का हाथ थाम के चलता था ; अब पुत्र हाथ थाम के चलाता है पिता को ! pic.twitter.com/JJKQjS02X7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan: Abhishek Bachchan who is in a time zone out of the country! There was a time that the son would hold the father's hand to walk and now the father hold the sons hand and walks.

Manoj Bajpayee: Happy happy birthday to you Abhishek Bachchan. Peace, prosperity happiness always. God bless you.

Sidharth Malhotra: Happiest birthday to my most favourite actor and human being both Abhishek Bachchan. Have the most fabulous day and year ever. Loads of love and success always.

Happy Birthday!!! to my dearest Jiggery Poo @juniorbachchan Will always love you. Wish you a fabulous year ahead. pic.twitter.com/zg9hvfzSIi — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) February 5, 2018

Farah Khan: Our relationship in a picture. He pretends he hates me overprotecting and mothering him, while actually loving it! Happy birthday to my favourite boy Abhishek Bachchan one of the finest actors I've worked with. Love you.

Farhan Akhtar: Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan. Big hug and best wishes always brother.

Sania Mirza: Happy happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan. One of the coolest people I know have a super day and year. Lots of love.

Huma Qureshi: Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan! Thank you for being my first 'co-star' from my curly hair days. Have a great year ahead.

Happy Birthday Abhishek! Wishing you so much love and happiness, hope you have a fantastic day! @juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/BZihgILoM6 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) February 5, 2018

Bipasha Basu: Happy Birthday to the coolest guy and the most fun co-star of mine, Abhishek Bachchan. Stay blessed and keep spreading love, fun and happiness wherever you go. Love ya.

Tanishaa Mukerji: Happy birthday Abhishek! You truly embody this - Manners matter, Good looks are a bonus, humour is a must! Have a rocking birthday!

Shekhar Ravjiani: Happy birthday brother man! Abhishek Bachchan, Have a super one!

Many happy returns of the day, @juniorbachchan. May this year ahead be filled with great films and memorable matches ... Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/igkbfd2ZBi — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 5, 2018

Rahul Dholakia: Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan! Wish you the best. Love, peace, happiness and some good satisfying screen time.