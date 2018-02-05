Not a week, JK aka Jayaram Karthik is just out from the house Bigg Boss Season 5, coming in the top three, he is flooded with film offers. The actor currently has two Kannada projects in hand, both to be directed by Dayal Padmanabhan - Aa Karaala Rathri and Putta 109 But, which subjects, he had discussed with the director, who was also at the Bigg Boss House. But the exciting news is his Bollywood debut.

Jayaram Karthik

JK, who came to limelight with Hindi serialas Ravan in Siya Ka Ram, aired on Star Plus will now make his Bollywood debut. An excited JK, holds no bounds in sharing this exciting news with City Express, and says, “This was a project, which was planned before I entered Bigg Boss house, but it was still at discussion stage when we met last October and it was likely to start in February 2018. Later, I went as a contestant to Bigg Boss, and I hadn’t informed them. But fortunately, the makers had not considered any other actor, and waited for me, and now is all set to start from March end,” says Karthik, who will be part of a commercial flick, ‘Lucknow based’.

Interestingly, this film will be helmed by director Ramesh Talwar, who will be wielding the camera after nearly 9 years. “The last film he directed was in 2009,” he says. While the rest of the cast is yet to be finalised the buzz is Gauhar Khan has been approached to play the female lead and opposite JK, which is yet to be confirmed.

The actor, in all likely to be part of another Hindi film, along with Krishna Abhisheak, which will be directed by Dinakar

Kapoor. “More details on this will be revealed once, we are closer to get rolling with the project,” he says.

Karthik considers his Bollywood debut as a big break, and says, “Bollywood is not everyone’s fortune, and I am glad to have got this opportunity,” he says.