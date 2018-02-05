MUMBAI: Actress Swara Bhaskar, who stirred a controversy with her open letter to Sanjay Leela Bhansali in which she said that she felt "reduced to vagina" after watching his "Padmaavat", says that she still stands with what she said.



"Everything is in my letter. I stand 100 percent with what I said," said Swara.



Swara's critique of "Padmaavat" as a movie that glorifies 'Sati' and 'Jauhar', sparked a war of words between celebrities like Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Vivek Agnihotri and Raveena Tandoon slamming her.



Swara was seen on the finale day of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2018 where she was seen walking for designer label Crow. She was seen relaxed in a dove grey kurta and pants under a black, multi-slit, tabard-style embroidered cover.



Calling her collection "Fundamental Fragments", designer Shaila for her 'Crow' label, worked around basic shapes.



Turning squares into fashion forms, Shaila experimented with embroidery and innovative weaving techniques to create an exciting merger. Functional silhouettes were the highlights of the collection combined with modern touches.The fabric choice was restricted to Khadi, linen and cotton jamdaani to make the summer months comfortable.



Easy comfortable dresses, midis with side-flaps, sleeveless long covers, saris with sleeveless blouses and the draped Pheran inspired kurta dress were in pretty watery pastels like grey, ivory and beige to balance the prime choice of white.