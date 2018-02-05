NEW DELHI: The first glimpse of ‘Baa Baaa Black Sheep’ is out. Starring, Manish Paul and Manjari Fadnis in lead roles the film is of comedy genre.

Bright-coloured frames and catchy tune add character to the motion poster, where the famous nursery rhyme is used to introduce the characters.

The teaser announced the release date of first trailer to be February 7.

The film also has veterans like Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor, and Kay Kay Menon in the pivotal roles.

Manish Wadhwan, Natasha Suri, Sahil Vaid, and Vineet Sharma have also worked in the flick.

WATCH MOTION POSTER

The Vishwaas Paandya-directorial is expected to hit the screens later in the year.