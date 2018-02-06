NEW DELHI: Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher is the latest celebrity to have his Twitter account hacked.

The social networking site has temporarily suspended the actor’s account after it was allegedly hacked by 'Pro-Pakistan' Turkish cyber army ayyildiz tim.

The 62-year-old confirmed the news as he said, “My twitter account has been hacked. Just got few calls from friends in India about it. I am in LA and it is 1am. Got a DM yesterday from Swapan Das Gupta’s account about a link. A first from him. So opened it. Have spoken to twitter already.”

Hours earlier, the official Twitter accounts of economist Kaushik Basu and Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta were allegedly hacked by the same group. The hackers uploaded an image of the ‘Turkish cyber army’ flag along with a caption. The blue tick (indicating a verified account) had disappeared from Kher's Twitter account before the social networking giant temporarily suspended it.

Followers of Kaushik Basu and Swapan Dasgupta alerted them after receiving direct messages from the hacked acMedias. Media reports also state that journalists too got such messages.

On January 14 this year, two photographs of the Pakistani flag and Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain were posted from the Twitter account of India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin’s hacked account. It was later restored along with his blue tick and the tweets posted by the hackers were also removed.

(With ANI inputs)