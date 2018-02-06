NEW DELHI: Ekta Kapoor has roped in director Shree Narayan Singh to bring the life story of ‘The Milk Man of India’, Dr. Verghese Kurien, on screen.

The film will be backed by Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures. The social drama will be an adaptation of the book ‘I Too Had A Dream’ which chronicles the life of Kurien of which the film rights were acquired by Kapoor earlier.

Dr. Kurien is known as the mastermind behind the White Revolution of India, which subsequently made the country one of the world’s largest milk producers.