MUMBAI: Actor Rahul Khanna, who has featured in films like "Earth", "Love Aaj Kal" and "Wake Up Sid", says he will soon be seen in a Bollywood venture.

"Maybe you will see me soon as there are stuff in the pipeline," Rahul told IANS when asked about when he will be seen in a Bollywood venture.

Rahul, however, did not reveal any details about the project..

The actor walked the ramp here for designer Narendra Kumar at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2018. The designer presented 'The Fake Show' in association with Burgoyne, an Irish linen manufacturer.

Kumar's show took a dig at the reality of the new world order of 'fake news'.

Rahul, the face of Burgoyne, was the showstopper. He was dressed in an all-white sporty couture linen ensemble.

Talking about how men have evolved in terms of fashion, Rahul said: "Men are becoming aware of style and more interested in expressing their own personal style. It is nice to see that happen... to see people having their own expression."

