NEW DELHI: With reports about the ‘Sultan’ star’s wedding making the rounds, the actor posted a cryptic one line tweet, saying, “Mujhe ladki mil gayi.”

Soon after the tweet, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the 52-year-old.

There have been rumours on and off about the impending wedding of Salman Khan to Romanian beauty Lulia Vantur but neither of them have ever spoken about their alleged relationship.

The tweet left everyone wondering if the superstar was finally ready to talk about his love life or was it just another gimmick for a film’s promotion.

Mujhe ladki mil gayi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018

But Salman Khan again tweeted the picture of Warina who will appear in Aayush Sharma's film 'Loveratri'.

Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na pic.twitter.com/uetTpUKRdi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018

Salman Khan's upcoming production 'Loveratri' marks the launch of brother-in-law Aayush Sharma as an actor in Bollywood.

While Aayush is the husband of Salman's youngest sister Arpita, no other details about Warina have been shared.

The film, which will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala, is said to be a love story based in Gujarat.

With inputs from ANI and IANS