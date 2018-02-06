NEW DELHI: Hrithik Roshan has treated the fans with the first look of his upcoming film ‘Super 30’.

In the film, the actor will be seen portraying the role of Anand Kumar, the Patna-based mathematician and founder of the Super 30 coaching institute.

The ‘Kaabil’ star took to social media to share the look where he can be seen donning a thick beard and rough hair.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films' 'Super 30', directed by Vikas Bahl, will release on November 23, 2018.