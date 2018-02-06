Ahead of the release of his upcoming flick 'Padman', actor Akshay Kumar has teased his fans with the teaser of his next film 'Gold'. The movie, which is a sports drama, has been directed by Reema Kagti and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

The teaser shows the quest of Akshay Kumar to win the gold medal for Hockey in the Olympic games. The movie is expected to showcase the patriotism of Indian Hockey players in the pre-independence era.

The flick is based on a true incident of how the Indian team went on to win the Olympic gold medal as an independent nation in 1948. The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Faran Akhtar, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh. Television actor Mouni Roy will be making her Bollywood debut in this film.

Former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh trained the actors for the movie to carry out their role as hockey players with perfection.

The 'Airlift' actor earlier had shared a monochrome picture on twitter where he is seen donning a vintage look.