Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz from the 'Raid' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)

NEW DELHI: The first glimpse of Ajay Devgn starrer, ‘Raid’ is out.

Set in 1981 with Lucknow as the background, the film revolves around a true incident of the longest raid in history.

The trailer of the film begins with Ajay's tap on the door announcing the start of an IT-raid.

Ajay Devgn plays the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax of Lucknow who takes on corrupt people. Ileana D'Cruz will be seen as Ajay's wife in the film. Saurabh Shukla plays a vital role.

Ajay Devgn in this role strongly resembles Akshay Kumar in 'Baby' and 'Special 26', both dealing with raids, black money and an officer hot on the pursuit of the corrupt guys. Ileana too seems to have channelled her role from 'Rustom' here.

The period drama is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta of ‘Aamir’ and ‘No One Killed Jessica’ fame.

The official trailer is 2 minute 46 seconds long and shows some dramatic scenes of an agitation.

Earlier in the day, the makers also released a poster of the flick.

The movie is slated to release on March 16, 2018.

Meet Amay Patnaik- Deputy Commisioner of Income Tax, Lucknow. #RaidTrailer out at 11.30 AM. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/7h221xQL0U — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 6, 2018

(With ANI inputs)