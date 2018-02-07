MUMBAI: Govinda starrer "Fry Day" is scheduled to hit the screens on May 11.

Govinda on Tuesday took to Twitter where he shared a photograph of himself along with actor Varun Sharma.

"Save the date, May 11 2018! 'Fry Day' movie, release date Varun Sharma and Abhishek Dograa," Govinda tweeted.

Govinda, 54, was last seen in the 2017 film "Aa Gaya Hero".

The comic caper is directed by Abhishek Dogra, who had previously helmed Sonam Kapoor's "Dolly Ki Doli".

"Fry Day" is written by Rajeev Kaul, who earlier wrote the screenplay for movies like "Hadh Kar Di Aapne", "Dulhe Raja" and "Ishq". It is produced by Sajid Qureshi.