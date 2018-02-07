NEW DELHI: After ‘Padmaavat’, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut’s highly-anticipated film ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ is the latest film to get embroiled in a controversy.

Reports are doing the round that the movie, which was earlier slated to release in April, has now been pushed to August.

However, the producers of the film, Kamal Jain and Zee Studios haven't officially announced the release date yet.

On a related note, a Brahmin outfit in Rajasthan has threatened to disrupt the shooting of the film, claiming it has an "indecent portrayal" of Rani Laxmibai.

The period drama, which stars Kangana in the titular role, also features Atul Kulkarni in a pivotal role as Tatya Tope, Sonu Sood as Sadashiv and Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkarbai.