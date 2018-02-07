MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan's Da-Bangg Tour, which has entertained the Indian diaspora in London, Hong Kong, Auckland and Melbourne, is now all set to take place in Nepal.

"Nepal ab aap ki baari swag se swagat nahi karoge hamara. (It's now your turn Nepal. Would you not welcome us?) Dabangg The Tour Nepal. Bollywood, Tundikhel, Sohail Khan" Salman tweeted on Wednesday.

The event will see Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Prabhudheva, Daisy Shah, Meet Bros and Manish Paul joining Salman on March 10 at Tundikhel, Kathmandu.

The tour's last stop was in New Delhi in December 2017 where the stars shook-a-leg-on peppy numbers like "Mujhse shadi karogi", "Garam chai ki pyali ho", "Munni Badnam", "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" and "Swag se swagat".