Anushka looks terrifying in the new Pari teaser (YouTube screengrab)

NEW DELHI: The teasers of Anushka Sharma’s upcoming film ‘Pari’ are getting scarier and scarier.

The 29-year-old, on Wednesday, shared an intriguing teaser of the movie which is definitely ‘Not a Fairytale.’

Actors Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Rajat Kapoor also make an appearance in the teaser but it is Anushka who grabs all attention with her horrifying antics.

The movie, which is the ‘Sultan’ actress' third venture as a producer, is slated to release on March 2.

WATCH NEW TEASER