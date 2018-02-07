SEOUL: Actor Michael B. Jordon, who essays Erik Stevens a.k.a Killmonger in the film "Black Panther" has said that he and the film's director Ryan Coogler knew that the project was relevant and in sync with today's individuals.

"Black Panther" is among the first films by the house of Marvel Studios which predominantly has a black cast and also shows a number of strong women of substance who work as the protagonist T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) allies.

Jordon told the media in a group interview here: "It is unique to our relationship. When it comes to the laying our trust, I know he (Coogler) will not put me in a situation that is not beneficial for me or for us. When it comes to that stuff... We knew that this project... The significance, our culture, our history... African American history and culture and we want to put it in a vehicle that could be relatable and accessible to the people of today.

"Killmonger's perspective and TChalla's perspective... two sides of an argument of a conversation and both have a valid argument, depending where you are sitting on the table and what you are taking from it."

Distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, "Black Panther" also features Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Forest Whittaker and Martin Freeman among others.

The film is scheduled to release in India on February 16.