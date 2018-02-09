PUNE: Under flak for allowing National Award-winning filmmaker Nagraj Manjule to build a set of his next film on its sports ground, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has asked the director to remove it within seven days.

An SPPU official said the university sent a notice to Manjule in this regard yesterday.

The set for Manjule's upcoming movie titled "Jhund", which stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, was erected on the university's sports ground in September. The university had allowed him to use the ground for a period of three months till December.

However, university students and some organisations had criticised the administration for letting the makers of the film to build the film set on the ground.

According to the university official, after December Manjule had sought an extension as the shooting was yet to start.

SPPU sources said the university administration, which had already received flak from students and organisations over the decision, recently came under fire on this issue from state Higher and Technical Education Minister Ravindra Waykar, who visited the campus two days back.

During his visit, Waykar said a show-cause notice would be issued against the university Vice Chancellor and the administration for not following due norms in this regard.

"Manjule was given the sports ground for use for three months till December. After that, he had even sought an extension. However, in the wake of the recent developments, the administration has decided not to allow it anymore," a senior varsity official said.

"Yesterday, a notice was given to Manjule to remove the set within a week," the official added.

Despite repeated attempts, Manjule could not be reached for a comment.

"Jhund" is a biopic of Vijay Barse, a retired school teacher, who has been promoting football in slums.