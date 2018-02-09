MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu finds her "Dil Juunglee" co-star Saqib Saleem chivalrous.

During an appearance on "Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2", the actors got candid on the bond they share as friends and co-actors, read a statement.

"We first met on a flight to Delhi where I was seated by the window. I had painstakingly booked a window seat and chose a non-vegetarian meal for myself but when I saw Taapsee, my first instinct was to offer her my seat," Saqib said in a statement.

"I have been a hardcore non-vegetarian for the last 12 years and just before I could enjoy my food on the flight, Taapsee's puppy face expression made me offer her my meal. These sacrifices have held me in good stead as she has now become my good friend and I am sure she would make equal sacrifices for me now," he added.

Taapsee hailed him as "a very chivalrous guy and I am in awe of his energy levels. He is undoubtedly the ‘best co-actor' I have worked with so far".

The episode of "Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2" will be aired on Zoom on Saturday.