NEW DELHI: Actor Ranveer Singh, who will play the role of star cricketer Kapil Dev in "83", says the movie is an incredible underdog story.

Ranveer told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "It's an honour to be a part of one of the most incredible sporting stories of our nations history,the 1983 cricket world cup. We have the honour of telling this story and mortalising this on celluloid.

"It is one of the most incredible underdog stories."

The Reliance Entertainment movie is being directed by Kabir Khan. Ranveer says "'83" is a story of human triumph.

"I am damn excited to work with Kabir Khan. 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is one of my most favourite films of all time. I am excited to collaborate with him," he said.

The actor, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest release "Padmaavat", is also excited about his current slate of work, which also includes "Gully Boy" and "Simmba".

"My current slate is another opportunity to showcase my versatility and in collaboration with finest filmmakers in the country. So right now I am going through a very rich creative phase and I am feeling blessed," he added.

"83" follows how, under newly-appointed captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team, but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.

