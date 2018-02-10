MUMBAI: Actress Angira Dhar, who plays the female lead in the Netflix film "Love Per Square Foot", says everyone in Mumbai has faced the space problem at least once. And so, the movie plays with the idea between "home" and "house".

Asked about what made her choose the film, Angira told IANS: "Firstly, the story has been written very interestingly and its core is very relatable and universally appealing. So, I found it exciting to be a part of it."

"And though the film is a love story, it tackles a real issue. Because the film is releasing on an international platform, through this film we are addressing a real issue.

"I want the film to do well for what it is. I want people to love the story because of its relatable factor, and the story's core idea, which is the difference between house and home."

"Love Per Square Foot" revolves around a young couple who get into a marriage of convenience to get a house in a city like Mumbai where every dweller struggles to have their own house.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, even Angira has faced the problem of space when she was growing up.

Angira Dhar and Vicky Kaushal in 'Love Per Square Foot'. (Twitter Photo)

Talking about how difficult it was for her to convince her parents to let her move out of her house, she said: "Well I have grown up with my brother and though there was not a problem of carpet area, I faced a problem of mental space.

"No, my parents were not intruding into my privacy, but as a grown-up adult, I wanted my own space. Therefore, I wanted to move out of the house. But my parents were not agreeing with my idea of moving out of our family house before marriage.

"I think it is quite an Indian mindset where our parents believe we children are their responsibility and there is no reason to move out of the house unless you are getting married or going outstation for a job. So I struggled for some time, but finally they understood my point and I moved out of my house."

Having started her career with television shows wherein she hosted youth show like "Beg Borrow Steal", Y-Films' web series "Bang Baaja Baarat", Angira has also done a few ad films for brands like Cadbury Silk, Domino's and Everyuth.

How was her experience of working with the "Love Per Square Foot" director Anand Tiwari and producer Ronnie Screwvala?

"This is the second time I am working with Anand, as we have worked together on a web series. He is a great director to work with and I think as an actor he understands an actor better.

"He gives space to his actors to bring their thoughts to the character. When it comes to Ronnie sir, I am so impressed to see how he puts faith in people. I am a new actor playing a lead role in his film and he trusted me for my part without even seeing my previous work. I have huge respect for him," she said.

"Love per Square Foot" also features Vicky Kaushal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Supriya Pathak, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Raghuvir Yadav, Arunoday Singh. It will release on Valentine's Day on February 14 on Netflix.