NEW DELHI: One of the most anticipated movies of 2018, ‘PadMan’ is off to a decent start at the box office with an opening day collection of Rs. 10 cr. at the domestic market.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the figures as he wrote, “#PadMan has a DECENT start... Fri Rs 10.26 cr... The biz, expectedly, picked up towards evening/night shows... The journey ahead is crucial... Sat + Sun should witness strong growth for a good weekend total... India biz.”

In the R Balki-directorial, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has stepped into the shoes of national hero Arunachalam Muruganantham; the inventor of low-cost sanitary napkins for women in rural areas.

Produced by Twinkle Khanna's Mrs Funnybones Productions, 'PadMan' also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles.