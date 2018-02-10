Ranveer and Alia in the first look poster of Gully Boy.

MUMBAI: Zoya Akhtar's upcoming directorial venture "Gully Boy", starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, will delight Bollywood lovers on Valentine's Day next year.

Ranveer, Alia and "Gully Boy" producer Ritesh Sidhwani shared the February 14, 2019 release date and first look of the film on their Twitter handles on Saturday.

Alia is seen sporting a simple look with her head covered in a hijab, while Ranveer features wearing a muffler. Both characters have one thing in common -- a comtemplative mood.

The story of "Gully Boy" revolves around street rappers from Mumbai. It also features Kalki Koechlin, Akanksha Puri, Vijay Varma and Ali Asghar.

The film is co-produced by Zoya's banner Tiger Baby Productions and Farhan Akhtar and Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.