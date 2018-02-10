MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone, whose latest release "Padmaavat" has turned out to be the actress' highest grosser by crossing India collections of Rs 230 crore, says she is yet to celebrate the success and feels the success story is not over as yet.

Deepika plays the title role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, and has expressed her gratitude for the love and appreciation that has come to her, Bhansali as well as co-actors Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

"I think for me, Ranveer's contribution in the film as well as Shahid's contribution, is something that I will always cherish.

"I think it was very gracious of them to give so much to this film and I am so happy that together we get to celebrate the success but like I said, it's not over as in the weekend more people will go to watch our film," Deepika said here on the sidelines of Volare Awards 2018.

The event was organised by Consulate General of Italy on Friday in Mumbai, and Deepika received an award.

Asked about how she is celebrating the success of "Padmaavat", she said: "To be really honest, I think there hasn't been any time to celebrate the success because there is so much happening right now. Of course, it is the time for celebration.

WATCH| Congratulatory messages flows as Deepika becomes the first actress to cross Rs 200 crore club

"I think receiving awards like these reminds me why I am in this business of making films, because cinema is such a powerful medium. It spreads love and brings people together. I think awards like these really sort of reinstate that.

"As far as my film is concerned, I had said this earlier as well, there is no stopping it. I think it deserves all the kind of love and blessings that we are receiving. I think box-office numbers are again testament of that and it's not over yet."

On her Valentine's Day plans, Deepika said: "I think every day should be celebrated. I am going to be prepping for my next film and I think that's what I will be doing on this Valentine's Day."

Deepika will next be seen on screen with her "Piku" co-star Irrfan Khan in Vishal Bhardwaj's yet untitled movie.

