MUMBAI: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez says she has tried to pay tribute to Bollywood's dancing diva Madhuri Dixit Nene through her version of foot-tapping number "Ek do teen" in "Baaghi 2".



Asked if there was any pressure when she first heard that she was going to recreate Madhuri's iconic song, Jacqueline said: "I think that was my first stress that how can we recreate something so iconic like 'is it even possible'. It made a lot easier for me when I understood that it's not possible, we are not trying to match up to what Madhuri Dixit and Saroj (Khan) ji did.



"We are honestly here as big fans of their work and more than anything, this is honestly a tribute to the amazing, iconic number that they gave to us. For me as an actress, this is such an honour and a lot of my actress friends were like, 'we are so jealous that you doing 'Ek do teen'. So for any girl this would be a dream song to do."



The actress, who interacted with media after wrapping up the song on Saturday at Yash Raj Films studios, also said that she feels blessed to get an opportunity to dance on the foot-tapping number from the 1988 film "Tezaab" for "Baaghi 2".



"I feel really blessed that I have been given this opportunity by director Ahmed Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and master ji Ganesh Acharya. I always knew that I never ever would be able to match up Madhuri Dixit and that's not even something I am going to even attempt because you can not replicate someone like Madhuri Dixit. There is only one Madhuri Dixit and I know that this is just my tribute to her."



"Baaghi 2", starring Tiger Shroff, is the sequel to the 2016 film "Baaghi". The film, which also stars Disha Patani, is produced by Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios. It will release on March 30.



Did she contact Madhuri to take some tips?



"I have connected with Madhuri ji. We will be chatting little more about how the song went once it done because right now, I am under lot of stress. My only focus over the past week has been this one song and of course, they (Madhuri and Saroj Khan) will be the first persons to whom we will show the song. We have already taken their blessings," Jacqueline said.



Earlier this month, Nadiadwala announced "Kick 2" starring superstar Salman Khan. It is a sequel to "Kick", which starred Salman, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Jacqueline. It released in 2014.



Asked if she is on board for the sequel too, the actress said: "Right now, I am working with Salman in 'Race 3' but I am very happy that Salman is working again with Nadiadwala but I think details on anything more for 'Kick 2' should be from producer and in time."