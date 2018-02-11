JAIPUR: Amid a controversy over Kangana Ranaut-starrer biographical epic on Rani Laxmibai, 'Manikarnika', the film producer today said there was no romantic song or sequence with any Britisher in the film.

"Historical facts were not distorted. There are no references to Jaishree Mishra or any other writer who wrote controversial pieces on the legendary queen," producer Kamal Jain said.

There was no romantic song or sequence with Britishers in the film, Jain said in his reply to the Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha. The fringe group had lodged a protest, claiming that filmmakers were shooting a romantic sequence featuring Rani Laxmibai and a British agent in Rajasthan.

The president of the group, Suresh Mishra, had submitted a memorandum to Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh to look into the matter.

Jain in his reply, further said Vijendra Prasad of 'Bahubali' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' fame had conducted a researched, with the help of a huge team, and written the story after consulting scholars and historians, and lyricist Prasoon Joshi was penning the dialogues and lyrics.

"We are making the film with great passion and huge respect toward the great woman," Jain added.

At a press conference here today, Mishra said they have been assured that historical facts were not distorted in the movie.

"We have raised the issue so that nobody plays with history and hurts sentiments of the society," he added.

Of late, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' had drawn flak from certain sections of the society for allegedly presenting distorted historical facts.

The film was not screened in various states despite the CBFC making modifications and the Supreme Court rejecting the state governments' decision on banning the film.