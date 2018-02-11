ISLAMABAD: Indian actor Akshay Kumar's "Pad Man", a film highlighting awareness on menstrual hygiene, has not yet been released in Pakistan. But a senior official says it has not been denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for import into Pakistan.



"Pad Man" tells a story of a Arunachalam Muruganantham's journey to make affordable sanitary napkins. A section of the media have said that it has been banned in Pakistan due to its sensitive subject.



But Pakistan Censor Board chief Mobashir Hasan says the decision on NOC was yet to be taken as the film had not yet been "pre-viewed by the Central Board of Film Censors".



A statement, posted on Hasan's Twitter account and shared with IANS via a messaging app, read: "The decision to issue an NOC by the Ministry of Information Broadcasting National History and Literary Heritage is yet to be taken on the release of a foreign feature film 'Pad Man' as the film has not yet been pre-viewed by the ... Censors."



A Pakistani media report said Pakistani film importers have come under attack over the Akshay Kumar-starrer on grounds of ruining Islamic traditions, history and culture.



Hasan then said: "The decision to grant NOC to the subject film will be based on the merit and criteria of the ... Censors, not vexatious, false and irresponsible political motives being created on various media platforms on the back of the film.



"It is advisable to maintain principles of integrity whilst making statements on any issues... Good values are the foundation upon which we will build a prosperous Pakistan, not upon a decision of releasing a solitary film," he added.



Directed by R. Balki, "Pad Man" is based on a short story from Twinkle Khanna's book "The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad". It released in India, Russia, Ivory Coast and Iraq on Friday.

