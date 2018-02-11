INDORE: Screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" started here today amid tight security at the theatres with the police saying they received no report of any untoward incident.

A Police Control Room official said that security arrangements had been made outside all theatres and multiplexes where the film was being screened.

He said the police received no report of any untoward incident during the screening of the movie.

Film industry representatives had organised a special show of "Padmaavat" for local leaders and activists of Karni Sena in a city cinema hall on the night of February 7.

After the show, the outfit alleged that history had been distorted and "Rani Padmini" wrongfully portrayed.

This led to the postponement of the proposed February 8 release of the movie in the city.

"Padmaavat" was released on January 25 in other states of the country.