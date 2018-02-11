MUMBAI: Actress Rakhi Sawant has joined the upcoming season of "Box Cricket League" (BCL) and is excited about playing for her team Goa Sharks. She says the only reason for doing this is to encourage women to play cricket.



"I don't believe that girls are limited to playing only with dolls and kitchen sets. I feel they can also be as good as men in playing cricket. The people in our country are addicted to watch men's cricket matches. No one bothers to support the women's team," Rakhi said in a statement.



"In the past, I have been a part of a film ('Dil Bole Hadippa!') based on the same issue. It starred Rani Mukerji. Now, I am a part of BCL to motivate girls to take female cricket to another level. BCL is about cricket irrespective of gender. Both male and female celebrities play," she added.



"Box Cricket League" is an Indian sports reality TV show where celebrities are seen competing with each other in an indoor cricket game format.

