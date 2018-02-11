MUMBAI: Actors Salman Khan, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah are shooting in Bangkok for their upcoming film "Race 3".



Bobby shared the news on Sunday on a Twitter post, where he shared a photograph of himself along with Salman, Daisy and the film's producer Ramesh Taurani.



"Racing on, in Bangkok! Daisy Shah, Salman Khan, Ramesh Taurani 'Race 3'," Bobby captioned the image.



Directed by Remo D'souza, "Race 3" also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem.



The film will unite Jacqueline and Salman on screen after "Kick". The third instalment of the "Race" franchise is produced by Salman Khan Films and Taurani under the banner of Tips Films.



"Race 3" will hit the theatres on Eid, June 15.

