NEW DELHI: A new collaboration has made its way in the Bollywood!

Ekta Kapoor and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari have collaborated for the first time to make two films together.

Out of two films, one will be helmed by Tiwari which will be a romantic-comedy and another light-hearted love story will be directed by a debutante director, under the supervision of Tiwari and Kapoor.

To announce the collaboration, Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, “Magic happens when creative women come together. Excited to collaborate with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. We are producing two films together, one of which will be directed by @Ashwinyiyer!(sic)”.

Ekta Kapoor and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari collaborate for two films... First film is a coming of age, romantic-comedy directed by Ashwiny... Will be followed by a light-hearted love story, which will be directed by a debutante who both Ashwini and Ekta will mentor. pic.twitter.com/QbNlj7fdPz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 12, 2018

Meanwhile, Tiwari quoted Kapoor’s tweet and tweeted, "There is so much more to films! Looking forward for this beautiful world of storytelling to evolve as @ektaravikapoor and I get our creative forces together for the pure love of cinema. Gratitude (sic)".