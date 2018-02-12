NEW DELHI: Actor Diljit Dosanjh, who will be seen with filmmaker Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Boman Irani and Riteish Deshmukh, among many others, in "Welcome To New York", says he never felt he would be overshadowed.



Being a part of an ensemble cast movie can make some artistes insecure.



Asked if he felt overshadowed working in "Welcome To New York", Diljit told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "No. When you are working with big stars, the new artiste feels really safe... I didn't feel overshadowed. I am new in the industry. How can someone overshadow me?



"There's nothing of that sorts right now. Maybe tomorrow, when I become something (big), maybe I would think like that."



He also said it was a learning experience to work with well-established names on the project, directed by Chakri Toleti.



"Welcome To New York" is a comedy film, where Diljit will be seen playing a struggling artiste who dreams of becoming an actor.



In real life, Diljit has made a name for himself in the Punjabi film industry and forayed into the Hindi movie space with "Udta Punjab". He is also a successful singer.



In Punjabi, Diljit has mostly starred in romantic comedy films. Does he want to continue being a part of the same genre?



"I have never thought that this is a romantic comedy film or a serious film... Sometimes you like a script, and then that role and what that character is trying to say... If I like that, then I do it. It is not based on what genre the film is.



"I would like to do films in all types of genres."



After "Udta Punjab", Diljit's second Bollywood film was "Phillauri" and now he will be seen in "Soorma". He says his two-year career in Bollywood has been very good.



"I think I don't deserve certain things, and I don't have that much expectations... I would like to thank those with whom I have worked and (I am) working with. I don't think that I have that much of capability, but I am getting work and I am doing it," he added.



His next film "Soorma" -- which will release after "Welcome To New York" hits the screens on February 23 -- is based on hockey player Sandeep Singh. Diljit says starring in a biopic is a huge responsibility.



"Every actor wants to do a biopic and I am lucky that in my second year I got an offer to do one. I have tried giving my 100 per cent. As an actor, I have given as much as I could," he added.

