BHUBANESHWAR: Veteran Odia actress, producer and director Parbati Ghosh passed away here early on Monday after pro-longed illness. She was 85.

The national award-winning actress was ailing for sometime.

Ghosh was rushed to a private hospital here after she complained of uneasiness. She was admitted at around 12.30 a.m. and she breathed her last after a few minutes.

Born in 1933, in Manasinghpatana in Cuttack, Ghosh was conferred with the national film award for her stellar performances in films "Laxmi", "Kaa" and "Stree".

Ollywood fraternity mourned her death. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed grief over her demise and announced a state funeral.

"I am deeply shocked at the passing away of veteran film personality Parbati Ghosh. She was an icon and one of the greatest gifts to Odia cinema industry...," said the Chief Minister.

In the early days of Odia cinema, she single-handedly raised it to a new level. She was really a symbol of women empowerment when ideas like empowerment were unheard of, said Patnaik.

"Her departure is a great loss to our industry and the world of silver screen. She will always be remembered for her contribution to Odia cinema," he added.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed his condolence on her death.

