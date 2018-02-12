MUMBAI: Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha says it was exciting to share screen space with her "Dabangg" co-star Salman Khan once again for a song in her forthcoming movie "Welcome To New York".



Sonakshi and Salman have recreated their magic in the film's song "Nain phisal gaye", which was shot in New York.



"It was really exciting to be reuniting with Salman for our third film together after 'Dabangg' and 'Dabangg 2'. We shot the song entirely in New York. It was nostalgic in many ways. The romantic, melodious song has been filmed beautifully," Sonakshi said in a statement.



The track has music by Sajid-Wajid and lyrics by Kaunsar Munir.



Director Chakri Toleti said: "It was an absolute delight to shoot this song. Salman and Sonakshi have such great on-screen chemistry."



Produced by Pooja Films and Wiz Films, "Welcome To New York" is a comedy about two youngsters who land in New York and go through a series of hilarious episodes.



Releasing on February 23, it features Karan Johar in a double role, Diljit Dosanjh, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani and Lara Dutta, apart from Sonakshi.