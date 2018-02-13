Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar worked together for Tiger Zinda Hai | Twitter photo

MUMBAI: Director Ali Abbas Zafar says only superstar Salman Khan has been locked as part of the cast in his next venture "Bharat".

"The only cast locked till now is Salman Khan in and as 'Bharat'," Zafar tweeted on Monday.

The director's clarification comes after it was reported that actors Bobby Deol and Katrina Kaif might feature in the film.

This will be the third time Salman and Zafar will be collaborating for a movie after "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai".

"Bharat" is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film "Ode to My Father".

The film, which will be shot in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India, is scheduled to hit on Eid 2019.