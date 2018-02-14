MUMBAI: Actress Adah Sharma will next feature in the upcoming film titled "Soulmate". She will play a double role.



On Valentine's Day, Adah made the announcement of the film along with its still, in which fans can get a glimpse of both her characters.



"Soulmate", written and directed by Abir Senguptaa, is a modern-day fairytale story of a girl who is on a quest to find her soulmate.



P.S.there r two of me in the film,you aren't seeing double