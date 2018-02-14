MUMBAI: Actress-entrepreneur and author Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has launched her second book "The Diary of a Domestic Diva", says being a homemaker is her top priority.



"People may assume that I have it easy because I have plenty of help. On the contrary, being a homemaker comes first on my list and it's the finer details that make me a domestic diva," Shilpa has said in the introduction to the book, which has 90 "mindful and heartful" recipes from her kitchen.



Married to businessman Raj Kundra, Shilpa has a five-year-old son. At 42, her fit and svelte frame can give actresses of the younger generation a run for their money.



Her book provides a plethora of recipes ranging from juices, teas, soups, salads, starters, mains and desserts, and also mentions the calorie count for each dish.



Shilpa says her cook book is for women like her mother "who want to serve fresh, nutritious food to their families every day without spending too much time in the kitchen".



"It's a beautiful coincidence that the Marathi word for lamp is 'diva'. Each one of us has a diva within us. I hope through this book, I am able to turn all of you into a real-life divas and light the lamp inside you; I hope I can make your life simpler.



"Things like preparing for lunch and dinner, pack for your husband and child and serve at parties easier.



"If these ideas can make life easier for you, I'll be so happy. And in that one hour that I'll be able to save in your day, I hope you go for a massage or get a pedicure or workout -- do something for yourself," she added.



Shilpa has stood for having a good work-life balance, and says compartmentalising life is important.



"Every woman is domesticated in one way or the other because we are conditioned to make sure that we look after everyone around us. But in doing so, we often neglect ourselves or feel apologetic for the things we do for ourselves. Being a professional, a wife and a mom is a tough job, and given the fast pace of our lives, we have to learn to compartmentalise."



"The Diary of a Domestic Diva" is published by Penguin Random House. Shilpa's first book was "The Great Indian Diet".

