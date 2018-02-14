MUMBAI: From superstar Aamir Khan to filmmaker Karan Johar and Shilpa Shetty -- Bollywood celebrities shared heart-warming messages on Valentine's Day on Wednesday for their fans.



Here's what they had to say:



Aamir Khan: Hey guys, listening to my song 'Pehla Nasha' on Valentine's Day! Ideal song for this day. And, I must say it's one of my own favourites. Wishing all of you a happy Valentine's Day!



Love.

Karan Johar: Love is the most beautiful feeling in the world! It works best when it's unconditional... When it's ego free. When it's not too dependant on expectation and most importantly when it's foundation is trust! Happy Valentine's Day.



Sunny Deol: Happy Valentines Day!



Raveena Tandon: Happy Valentine's to all my valentines. Great Marketing strategy, but with, little bit of love don't kill anyone! Love live life everyday!



Shilpa Shetty: Happy Valentine's Day to my "Valentines". Together is my favourite place to be.. with you I am home.



Divya Dutta: Happy Valentine's Day dearies.



Arshad Warsi: A very very happy Valentine's Day to all... the only language we should speak, is the language of love.



Vir Das: This Valentine's day, find someone who laughs at the things you say. Even if it's in parliament. Find someone that drinks a beer with you, even if she's a girl. Find someone that watches movies with you, even if they are about historical queens.



Mallika Sherawat: Happy Valentine's day.



Esha Deol: Celebrate love today. Everyday, always with all your loved ones! Happy Valentine's Day.

