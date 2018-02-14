MUMBAI: Producer Ekta Kapoor is recreating the epic love story "Laila Majnu" presented by Imtiaz Ali.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Ekta took to Twitter to share a photograph of herself along with Ali. She says she is excited to recreate the tale for a film, which will release on May 4.

"Excited to recreate the epic love story, 'Laila Majnu' with master storyteller Imtiaz Ali. Balaji Motion Picture, Imtiaz Ali's 'Laila Majnu'. 'Laila Majnu' on May 4,"she tweeted.

A tweet from Ekta's home production banner read: "Some love stories never die... They get retold by passionate storytellers. Presenting the teaser poster of Ekta Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali's 'Laila Majnu'. Releasing on May 4."

The movie will be directed by Sajid Ali.

Ekta also tweeted: "Recreated. Re-imagined. Retold."

"Proud to collaborate with Imtiaz Ali to present a classic love story with a contemporary twist," she added.

Other details related to the casting are still under wraps.