MUMBAI: On the occasion of Valentine's Day on Wednesday, superstar Salman Khan shared the first poster of his upcoming production "Loveratri".

Salman shared the poster on Twitter. In the poster, his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and debutante Warina Hussain can be seen looking into the camera with dandiya sticks in their hands.

"Yeh Valentine's Day par wishing everyone 'Loveratri'. Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain," he captioned the poster.

The film, which will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala, is said to be a love story based in Gujarat.

"Loveratri" marks the launch of Aayush as an actor in Bollywood. Aayush is the husband of Salman's youngest sister Arpita.