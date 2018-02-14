MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar says choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan is so professional that she refused to take up Yash Raj Films' 1995 project "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (DDLJ) as she had committed to do a Marathi movie.



While shooting for "India's Next Superstars", Karan, one of the show's judges, couldn't stop praising Farah after contestant Shruti Sharma paid a tribute to her through her performance, read a statement.



"I love Farah. She is so professional and determined with what she wants. I remember we were shooting for DDLJ when (filmmakers) Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra personally called for Farah to choreograph all the songs," Karan said.



"It's everyone's dream to work with these two biggies at some point in their careers and Farah was getting this opportunity at a very early stage. She refused to take up the project as she had committed to do a Marathi film. That's the level of commitment she has," he added.



The film's team later shot for the song "Ruk ja o dil deewane" in India for which Farah was roped in.

