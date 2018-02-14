MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt's idea of spending Valentine's Day is not about expensive gifts and mush. She says a weekend getaway with her girl squad and a day out with her pet cat Edward is perfect.



Alia Bhatt, who launched Cornetto Oreo on Valentine' Day, has spoken about different ways to celebrate the day of love.



A mid-week getaway, she says, fits in well.



"Everyone is aware of the love I share for my girl squad. They have been with me through thick and thin and I cannot think of a day without them... So, (I) use Valentine's Day as an opportunity to head out of the city for some quality time with the women in my life who teach me the true meaning of love," Alia said in a statement.



For her, a "fluffy day out" with Edward is also just what she needs.



"No day is complete without spending some intimate time with the ultimate love of my life - my furry, paw-doable friend, Edward. With the weather being warm yet cozy, spending the day out in a park with Edward is just what I need," said Alia, adding that she is a person who treasures staying indoors.



And even though an occasion like Valentine's Day may be all about celebrations for a lot of people, Alia ensures she doesn't miss her gym date.



"Exercising is exhilarating and gives me an adrenaline rush like no other. So, yet another unique way to spend Valentine's Day is to have a pumped-up workout session with your favourite gym buddy," she said.