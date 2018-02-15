MUMBAI: Former beauty queen Natasha Suri, now an actress, says she has no mental blocks regarding the length of roles offered to her.

Natasha, who made her acting debut in 2016 with the Malayalam film "King Liar", will be soon seen in the comedy film "Baa Baa Black Sheep".

Directed by Vishwas Paandya, "Baa Baa Black Sheep" also stars Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon.

"As an actor aspiring to do quality work, I have no mental blocks regarding the length of roles. What I am concerned about is the strength of my roles in a movie script. Looking glamourous on screen comes easy to me, however you will be surprised at my versatility to slip into a role of a no make-up and simple sari clad non-glamourous woman," Natasha said in a statement.

"I would absolutely love to work with filmmakers with vision, perception and who think out of the box," she added.

She has also acted in the popular web series "Inside Edge" and will feature in the Hindi film titled "Bhanupriya Virgin" directed by Ajay Lohan.