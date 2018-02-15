MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan says he loves a clean comedy show, which "doesnt hit below the belt".



"I had a great time while shooting for the 'Comedy High School'. It is a clean comedy show, which is funny, but importantly doesn't hit below the belt. I never felt awkward even for a moment," Salman said in a statement.



Salman will feature in the premiere episode of "Comedy High School" which will air on Discovery JEET on Saturday.



The show, hosted by Ram Kapoor, presents a light-hearted take on society, culture, education and current affairs through a classroom-based set-up.



It also features actors Gopal Dutt, Paritosh Tripathi, Krishna Bhatt, Jasmeet Bhatia and Deepak Dutta.



Talking about the star cast, Salman said: "Actors like Ram Kapoor, Gopal Dutt have their own style which has never been explored before on television. I have a feeling that the show will deeply engage with the fans across the country."