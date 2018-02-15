MUMBAI: Actors Tahir Raj Bhasin and Jackie Shroff will soon be seen in an upcoming short film titled "The Playboy Mr Sawhney".



Tahir on Thursday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself along with Jackie and Tariq Siddiqui, who will be directing the project.



"Chilling with the uber cool Jackie Shroff and the director to look out for Tariq Siddiqui. Short film alert. Coming soon! Short films, Mumbai, actors, bad boys, gangster, behind the scene," Tahir captioned the image.



Jackie described the project as a short love story.



"Coming soon. 'The playboy Mr. Sawhney', a short love story like none other written and directed by the talented Tariq Siddiqui. Tahir Raj Bhasin," Jackie tweeted.



Siddiqui says he is honoured to direct Jackie.

