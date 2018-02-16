MUMBAI: Music company T-Series today said it plans to release around 9-10 content-driven films this year, which are expected to see an investment of Rs 500 crore.

"We are ready to release around 9 to 10 content-driven films this year that have talented actors, producers, scriptwriters and visionary directors," Bhushan Kumar, chairman and managing director, T-Series said in a release.

These films will entail an investment of Rs 500, the company said.

"Audience tastes are changing rapidly and our aim is to present them with new thoughts and ideas and show them a new way of thinking.

We are excited to support good talent in the industry because they are creating some amazing films and telling inspiring and game-changing stories," Kumar said.

As per a recently released Ormax Report, six of the top 10 first-day box office grossers and six of the top 10 lifetime box office grossers in 2017 were films for which T-Series has the music rights including Golmaal Again, Judwaa 2, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Baadshaho and Kaabil, the release said.